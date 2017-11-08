Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Kerry Group maintains momentum despite currency headwinds
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Kerry Group maintains momentum despite currency headwinds

By on
In his first set of results for the group, new chief Edmond Scanlon expects growth momentum to be maintained.
In his first set of results for the group, new chief Edmond Scanlon expects growth momentum to be maintained.

Please register or sign in to continue reading

More in News
Over €4.5m made at six auctions around the country
News
Over €4.5m made at six auctions around the country
By Anthony Jordan on 08 November 2017
Pictures: First winter frost of the year
News
Pictures: First winter frost of the year
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 08 November 2017
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: clever safety tips, Creed in the Dáil
News
Irish Farmers Journal breakfast bulletin: clever safety tips, Creed in the Dáil
By Thomas Hubert on 07 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
New chairperson for Kerry Group
Companies
New chairperson for Kerry Group
By Lorcan Allen on 08 November 2017
Member
Farmers at the heart in Kerry
Features
Farmers at the heart in Kerry
By Maria Moynihan on 04 October 2017
Member
Kerry Group raises growth outlook
Companies
Kerry Group raises growth outlook
By Eoin Lowry on 11 October 2017
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad

Place ad