Kerrygold butter to go on sale in South Korea
Ornua is to begin selling its flagship Kerrygold butter into South Korea.
The moves comes as Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed, Bord Bia and representatives of more than 30 Irish agri-food businesses tour Japan and South Korean on a trade mission.
Kerrygold butter is already for sale in China, Singapore and Malaysia.
Last year, Ireland exported €3.3m worth of dairy products to Korea, amounting to 1,300t of Irish cheddar, milk powders and casein products.
Already this year, exports of Irish agri-food exports have risen to €3.4m.
Speaking on the trade mission, Minister Creed said a key part of the delegation’s efforts was to facilitate important introductions between Irish exporters and key industry contacts on the ground, which would help to develop their footprint in the South Korean marketplace.
