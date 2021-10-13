Buying demand remains exeptionally strong at autumn weanlig sales with Markethill selling heifers to £4,700.

Limousin heifers sold to a top price of £4,700 for the champion animal at Markethill Mart during its first autumn sale of suckler-bred calves.

Second-highest price was £3,100 for a 378kg Limousin heifer which took the reserve champion rosette.

Heifers between 300kg and 400kg generally sold from 260p to 318p/kg with heavier lots making 240p to 305p/kg.

Male calves sold to a top price of £1,200 for a 366kg animal, followed by the second placed calf at £1,150. Light male calves made from 270p to 360p/kg with heavier calves at 220p to 278p/kg.

Clogher

Clogher Mart held a special sale of Charolais weanlings on 6 October with male calves to £1,460 for a 425kg animal. The top price per kg of 376p was paid for a 300kg calf.

Heifer calves peaked at £1,160 for a 370kg animal.

Armoy

Armoy Mart also recorded its best ever weanling sale with over 400 Charolais calves selling to a top of £1,740.

Other stand-out prices saw steer weanlings making £1,440 to £1,520 for 440kg and 470kg lots.

A big run of calves from 350kg to 420kg made £1,000 to £1,400.

Blue Leicester

Meanwhile, there was a 100% clearance of 120 Blue Leicester rams at Armoy Mart on Saturday 9 October. Shearlings averaged £800, with a top price of £1,340, while ram lambs averaged just shy of £600 with a top price of £1,500.

