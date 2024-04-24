Farmers have another three weeks to avail of the subsidy.

Just seven farmers have applied to the Fodder Transport Support Measure which has been in place since 9 April, the Department of Agriculture has revealed. The average number of bales received per farmer through the scheme is 34, the Department told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“The Fodder Transport Support Measure was introduced to provide targeted support by way of a transport support contribution to farmers having to purchase fodder over longer distances in light of the prolonged and unfavourable weather conditions on farm,” the Department added.

Despite the scheme not launching until 9 April, fodder purchased further than 75km away, from 1 April 2024 is eligible for the scheme.

Farmers have another three weeks to avail of the subsidy. The closing date for receipt of applications is 15 May 2024.