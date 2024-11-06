The outrigger arms of the EasyCut B 880 CV can be adjusted mechanically in two positions to working widths of 8.52m or 8.72m.

With big plans to exhibit a range of new kit from Krone, Amazone, Zuidberg, Quicke and Flexxaire, Farmhand will have a huge fleet on display in Punchestown next week.

First to wow the punters will be the Krone BiG X 630 silage harvester, Swadro TC 640 Steer and the new trailed Vendro 560 tedder, to name a few. Making its first appearance in Ireland are the new B880 CV Collect and F320CV triple mowers.

These will be on display along with a range of machinery from Amazone, including the Centaya drill, UF Sprayer and the new ZA-V Ecoline fertiliser spreader. The Farmhand stand will also include a Zuidberg linkage display, the Flexxaire demo unit and a Quicke Q5M with Silocut M+ 150.

Amazone ZA-V Ecoline spreaders

Continuing on from the success of the ZA-V range, Amazone has recently launched its ZA-V EcoLine mounted spreader. It retains the basic features of the high-tech ZA-V, but the EcoLine concentrates on the core features that have made ZA-V popular, at a more attractive price point.

The range is made up of four models, starting with the S1400 (1400l hopper capacity) and ranging up to the L3200 (3,200l capacity, wide hopper).

The ZA-V EcoLine spreader is capable of working speeds up to 30km/h, and application rates of up to 390kg/min, across a 36m working width.

The base hopper is made from a one-piece pressed hopper without corners or edges. The multi-layer paint finish is protected by a seven-year paint warranty.

New butterfly mowers

Krone’s new EasyCut B 880 CV/CR mowers come with conditioners as standard and can be fitted with cross-conveyor units. The outrigger arms of the EasyCut B 880 CV can be adjusted mechanically in two positions, to working widths of 8.52m or 8.72m. The B 880 CV are equipped with Krone’s proven V-shaped steel tine conditioner, currently the largest on the market with a diameter of 64cm. The conditioning can be adapted to the crop by adjusting the rotational speed (600/900rpm) and the distance from the deflector sheets to the tines. The mowers can be fitted with hydraulic cross-conveyor swather belts, with the option of changing the belt speed from the tractor cab. The belts can also be switched on and off individually.

Various options are available for operating the mowers, such as the hydraulic functions, including raising the mowers on one/two sides, or swivelling the cross-conveyor belts in and out. These can be preselected electronically as a standard feature.