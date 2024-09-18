This week’s National Ploughing Championships marked two firsts for the Merlo brand, the launch of its new Irish dealer network and the first appearance of its TF30.7 model on Irish soil.

Dimensions

With compact dimensions of 2m wide by 2m high and a lift capacity of 3,000kg, the new model plugs a gap within the range previously served by the P32.6 model of old. Maximum lift height tops out at 7m.

Despite its compact stature, the TF30.7 uses the same cab as the rest of the range. Cab suspension is available although it does raise the cab to have an overall height of 2.2m.

Underneath the bonnet is home to a four-cylinder 100hp Deutz engine and 40km/h hydrostatic transmission. The model uses a 100l/min load sensing flow sharing hydraulic system as standard. Pricing for the TF30.7 starts at €101,000 Plus VAT.