JCB has listened to farmers and contractors looking for increased power, speed and hydraulics in the six and eight metre telehandler market, with the introduction of the new Loadall 538-60 and the 560-80.

The new Loadall 538-60 Agri Pro brings the high power and fast road speed combination to the six-metre class for the first time, while the new Agri Pro version of JCB’s Loadall 560-80 brings a heavier-duty driveline and 173hp JCB DieselMAX engine to an 8m machine. This move follows the high-specification Agri Pro package introduced on the Loadall 542-70 two years ago.

Loadall 538-60 AGRI Pro

JCB’s Loadall 538-60 Agri Pro becomes the top-spec version of this model with its 3.8t lift capacity available to a height of 6.23m, appealing to farm users who want a slightly smaller and nippier telehandler and do not need the lift height of a 7m machine.

Previously this model has been available with 109hp, 130hp and 150hp engines, an extensive choice of 40km/h manual, powershift and hydro-mechanical transmissions, and 140-litre/min hydraulics. The new Agri Pro version takes performance to 173hp representing a 16% increase in power, with a 15% increase in torque of 690Nm at 1,500rpm.

The new model also gets a 50km/h version of the JCB DualTech VT part-hydrostatic, part-powershift transmission, and drivetrain upgrades that include heavier-duty JCB axles, with 10-stud hubs and 500mm-wide tyres on stronger rims.

This combination delivers a 22% increase in dynamic tractive effort. It also features dual-axle power braking and automatic four-wheel drive engagement. It also sees a 25% uplift in hydraulic power, from 140l to 160l/min from the variable-output, oil-on-demand pump.

Loadall 560-80 AGRI Pro

With its 173hp JCB DieselMAX engine, the Loadall 560-80 Agri Pro has become the most powerful and best-equipped 6t capacity telehandler in the Loadall range. The 560-80 has previously been available only to Agri Super 130hp specification with a four-speed powershift transmission and 140l/min hydraulics, and in Agri Xtra form with 150hp, a 160l/min pump and JCB’s DualTech-VT hydrostatic/powershift transmission. The new Agri Pro version retains its 40km/h top speed and the 160l/min hydraulics, but gets a performance boost from the 15% increase in power and torque generated by the 173hp, 690Nm JCB engine.

