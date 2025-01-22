The new range are powered by a four-cylinder Kohler engine.

Weidemann has completely revised its wheel loader and telescopic loader offering, with the introduction of six new models to the market.

These include the 2060, 2060T, 3060, 3060T, as well as the 4060 and 4060T. Although six models, it’s essentially three models, with each model optionally available with a fixed boom or telescopic arm (T).

The revamp of the 60-series has been rounded off with a face-lift with dynamic lines on the engine bonnet and cab. When shaping the tail, value was placed on a good slope angle for better visibility.

The new range is powered by a four-cylinder Kohler engine. The firm says it adapts the engine power to the new models through the electronically controlled drive system named ecDrive and a powerful torque curve.

It says the engine power is coordinated to the respective models. The models are available with the following power outputs: 2060/2060T with 57hp, 3060/3060T with 65hp and 4060/4060T with 75hp.

The ecDrive (Electronic Controlled Drive) drive unit is hydrostatic, with a standard speed of 0-20km/h, or with the option of upgrading to 0-30km/h.

The 60-series’ lift heights are between 3.24 and 3.7m. The view of the coupling points of the quick hitch plate and the attachments have been improved through the redesign of the booms.

A greater lift height is generated with the telescopic wheel loaders of between 4.3 and 5.04m.