The range now benefits from the Profi-Flow pickup which comes from the Fusion 4.

First introduced in 2005, the McHale F550 and the later F5000 fixed chamber baler ranges have been very successful for the Mayo manufacturer.

At this week’s event, McHale unveiled its new F5 range of fixed chamber balers which comprises four models. These are: the F5-540 non-chopper baler; the F5-550 15 knife chopper, semi-automatic baler; the F5-560 25 knife chopper, fully automatic baler, and the F5-560 Plus 25 knife chopper, fully automatic film binding baler.

The range now benefits from the Profi-Flow pickup which comes from the Fusion 4. Buyers can choose between a five-tine bar cam track pickup or the six-tine bar camless pick-up, which has also increased in width.

A new tapered feed channel encourages the crop to flow from the pick-up, towards the rotor and into the bale chamber. The pickup features a heavier driveline to reduce chain loading. McHale also introduced the Adaptive Intake feature, which allows the intake area to automatically adjust up and down to changes in material flow.

The F5 range has a 540rpm gearbox as standard, with a 1,000rpm gearbox available as an optional extra. McHale says the larger gearbox reduces sharp loads on the drive line, providing the clutch setting with 10% more capacity, which reduces the risk of blockages.

Other new features

A dual feed netting system is now available which increases net tension, as the net is applied to the bale using a rubber feed roller, while a steel roller clamps the net to the chosen tension. In-cab bale density adjustment is now available on F5-550 machines through the i-Control 5 console, as is bale size adjustment capability with a range from 1.25m to 1.30m.

Depending on machine specification, additional features for IsoBus machines include: auto unblock when connected to an IsoBus tractor; automatic drop floor reset, and an auto knife drop and knife cleaning cycle. Internal panel lighting is also available as an optional extra.

Prices for the range start at €40,000 plus VAT.