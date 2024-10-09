The patented depth adaptation of the Rotago power harrow allows adjustment of the rear roller from the cab, without the operator having to re-adjust the three-point linkage.

Kverneland Group Ireland hosted an Arable iXperience Working Day on 3 October, in conjunction with Armstrong Machinery at Haystown, Co Dublin. Featuring the latest advancements in technology and machinery from the manufacturer, eight machines were put to work, with as many more on stationary display. New generation of power harrows

After displaying its latest generation of power harrows at the National Ploughing Championships, this event was the ideal opportunity for the manufacturer to put the new lineup to work in the field. Labelled as the new Rotago F range, the range is available in a basic option or for the first time in an IsoBus version.

The big update is that both versions come with the option of hydraulically adjusting the levelling bar and the working depth on the go.

The patented depth adaptation of the Rotago concept features a pushed gear case. This allows the adjustment of the rear roller from cab without the operator having to re-adjust the three-point linkage. The design of the parallelogram linkage means that the gear case stays parallel to the ground.

The gear case and the levelling bar can also be lifted independently of each other. Adjustments are monitored by electronic sensor technology to protect against overload or misuse.

The range is available in working widths of 4m, 4.5m, 5m and 6m, all of which are folding.

New f-drill maxi plus front hopper

The introduction of the new f-drill maxi plus allows for seeding and fertilising in one pass but also the combined application of seeds and companion crops.

The f-drill maxi plus comes with two independent electric driven metering Eldos devices and the maxi hopper with a 2,200-litre capacity. The hopper is divided into a 60:40 ratio. The Venturi metering system allows the application of two types of different seeds or seed and fertiliser in one pass and at different application rates.

The operator can also use the full hopper for one product by removing the separating wall, which is screwed in place.

F-drill CB F folding coulter bar

Kverneland debuted its new folding coulter bar – the f-drill CB F. It’s designed to work in tandem with the new Rotago F power harrow and the new f-drill front hopper. Also available in working widths of 4m, 4.5m, 5m and 6m, it comes with the proven CX-II or CX-II double entry coulters.

A notable change is that coulters are now bolted to the toolbar instead of welded, which allow various sowing spacings. The coulter bar can be ordered with 12.5cm and 25cm spacings from the factory.

The individual depth setting of each CX-II coulter allows different sowing depths within one working width.

The manufacturer says this facilitates sowing two different products in one pass, such as rape at a shallow depth and a companion crop like beans deeper. For wet and sticky soils, Kverneland is offering a new alternative CX-II coulter which comes without a press wheel.

Depth adjustment and coulter pressure can be changed via the hydraulics or through the terminal on an IsoBus version.

The manufacturer says the new attaching system means it can be put on or taken off the power harrow in 10 minutes. For better stability on the road, a transport support wheel is now available.

Kverneland debuted its new body no 40, which is designed for the best ploughing results in abrasive, wet, heavy, stony conditions.

Kverneland's power harrow mounted combined grain and fertiliser e-drill maxi, has a hopper capacity of up to 2,100l.

The no 40 body has a working depth of 12-38cm and a working width of 30-55cm.

Plough body No. 40

The firm put a six furrow 3300S and a five furrow ES plough along with a Packomat to work, both kitted out with the company’s new generation of plough bodies, the No. 40.

The finger body is quite identical in shape to the body No. 38 (the “all-rounder”) and body No. 34 (plastic body for sticky soils). However, Kverneland says that body No. 40 is designed for the best ploughing results in abrasive, wet, heavy, stony conditions.

It’s also specifically designed for large tractor tyres, with the body offering lower pulling forces, meaning reduced fuel consumption and less strain on the tractor.

The company adds that body No. 40 is different to the proven body No. 30, with the latter an aggressive body with good ploughing results at the working depth of 18-35cm. Body No. 40 has a narrow saddle, similar to bodies 28, 34, 38.

The slim and long body with a 40° landside/mould board means the pulling forces are far lower than for body No. 30. The No. 40 body has a working depth of 12-38cm and a working width of 30-55cm.

Kverneland also put its power harrow mounted combined grain and fertiliser e-drill maxi plus to work on the day.

The e-drill maxi plus is available with a hopper capacity of up to 2,100 litres. This can be divided into an adjustable hopper ratio of 60:40, 70:30 or 100:0 with two independently working metering devices positioned either side.

For sowing seed and fertiliser, the e-drill maxi plus has a selection of offerings – either two types of seeds; one type of seed and one type of fertiliser; one type of seed combined with eg slug pellets, or just one type of seed.

A second outlet handles the fertiliser or second seed application in the seeding row in one working pass. The fertiliser is applied in a mixture with the seeds.

As with all of the e-drill models, application rates for seeds and fertiliser are controlled by two units of the Eldos metering device. Both are Isobus-compatible and electrically driven, which allows fertiliser and seed rates to be adjusted independently.

The 3m Qualidisc was put to work with the company's basic air seeder.

The company's 5m trailed disc in action.

With eight machines put to work, as many more were stationary on display.