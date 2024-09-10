Co Laois-based Wilson Engineering, well-known for its self-loading bale transporter range and bespoke low loaders in more recent times is bound for the Ploughing once again. New for this year’s event, Wilson is set to unveil a brand new product offering following customer requests. The all new offering is a 14ft folding silage fork.

Like the majority of the Wilson range, strength is an integral part of the silage fork’s design. In terms of dimensions the fork folds to 2.3m for road transport and measures 1.8m high. Features include 1.28m long Hardox tines which have been designed to be thicker at the ends to allow for wear.

A four-axle low loader boasting a long list of specification will also feature on the stand.

The main frame is made from high grade 16mm wall box section and fitted with a fully welded 200mm x 25mm wear strip underneath. In terms of the pivoting outer wings, Wilson has opted to use 70mm pins while the main bushings are plated with 20mm steel to reduce stress. All forks come fully shot blasted and coated with two-pack primer and top coat.

Other exhibits set to sit centre stage on the Wilson Engineering stand include a 12 bale Super Move bale transporter and a full spec four-axle low loader. Showing just some of the possible specification available, the quad-axle low loader will feature front and rear positive-steering axles, adjustable sliding ramps, hydraulic support legs and air brakes.