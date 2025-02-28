This 2022 John Deere 6120M fitted with a 603R front-loader showing just 151 hours, topped the sale; selling for €95,250.

Hennessy Auctioneers recently held its February online machinery auction, where a 2022 John Deere 6120M, fitted with a 603R front-loader and showing just 151 hours, topped the sale selling for €95,250 plus fees.

The bumper sale included over 730 lots of which 92% were sold by the time both the live and timed auctions ended.

The February auction saw a notably strong entry of modern tractors and other fresh farm equipment, which on the day attracted a total 1,760 registered bidders, a strong contingent of which were UK based.

Ciaran Hennessy of Hennessy Auctioneers described the trade as very strong, with a continued demand for clean genuine equipment, regardless of ages or hours.

The second-highest price on the day was paid for a 2013 Valtra N121, complete with a Trima front-loader, having sold for €35,000, followed by a 2018 Hitachi Zaxis 85 digger at €25,000 plus VAT, a Massey Ferguson 7480 at €25,250, a 2002 New Holland TM120 with 19,572 hours at €22,500, a 2004 New Holland TS100A and Case IH LRX1130 front-loader sold at €21,100, a 2008 Zetor Proxima 7441 and Tanco front-loader sold at €18,000 and a 2018 HiSpec Xcel 1250 muck spreader at €17,500 plus VAT.

Other highlights included a new SLS 27ft tandem axle bale trailer, which sold at €15,500 plus VAT, a McHale Fusion 2 baler, which sold at €15,000, a 2009 Knight 4,000l 24m trailed sprayer, which sold at €10,000 plus VAT, a pair of Dooley 18ft silage trailers which sold at €9,200 and €9,300. A 2014 Lemken five-furrow plough sold at €8,750 plus VAT, a 2019 Kverneland 10ft mower combination was also sold, the front mower made 7,250 plus VAT, while the rear made €7,750 plus VAT.

Only lots listed as “plus VAT” were subject to VAT, all other lots had no VAT. Commission was charged at 5% on top of the prices quoted and subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Next month’s online machinery auction is set to take place on Saturday 22 March.

