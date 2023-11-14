Each hopper has its own metering roller and is completely independent of the other.

Kildare-based Denis Doyle Ltd debuted its fully integrated twin-seeder setup at Agritechnica this week.

Building air seeders since 2016, Doyle said he designed the twin-hopper setup in response to customers who were asking for an option of sowing two different seeds, at two different rates at one time.

Such an example is sowing oilseed rape while applying slug pellets, or sowing large and small seeds in the one field, such as clovers or varying multispecies.

Metering rollers

Each hopper has its own metering roller and is completely independent of the other. Each metering roller is powered by its own electric motor, and can be calibrated independently of the other. The metering devices come with various seed rotor options.

The seeder comes with a newly designed control terminal.

The common ventilation is hydraulic. Doyle says that the electrical power requirement is 20A, while the hydraulic power requirement is a maximum of 40l/min.

At the show, Doyle noted that the unit exhibited had a hopper capacity of 170l (per hopper), while he added that 300l and 400l hoppers will be available. Doyle noted that this system could easily accommodate seeding widths of 16 to 18m.

Pricing is yet to be set, but the double-seeder setup could be priced in the region of €10,000 plus VAT.