The Schmotzer range of hoes will now be painted green and orange and use Amazone branding.

After acquiring the Schmotzer Hacktechnik brand in 2019, Amazone has decided to brand its hoeing equipment division as Amazone and replace the existing blue and range livery with its own orange and green livery.

This announcement outlines the brand's strategy is to further strengthen and standardise its corporate identity, whereby all product divisions will match the long-established green and orange Amazone colour scheme.

Amazone outlined that the higher global recognition value of its green and orange livery should help with the relaunch of the hoeing range, particularly internationally.

Now servicing the groundcare market for over 40 years, Amazone’s mounted and self-propelled mowers/collectors - previously available in green and beige - have also been subject to the update and will now feature the green and orange livery.

There will be a transitional phase in both divisions, during which both groundcare and hoes will still be shown at exhibitions and sold in their existing colours.

However, Amazone states that this is not a disadvantage because features and functionality will remain unchanged.