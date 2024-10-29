Clarkes of Roscommon will host an open day on Wednesday 6 November from 9am to 9pm to launch the Kubota agency.

The Clarke Machinery Group has been appointed as official Kubota agriculture and grounds care agent for Co Roscommon and the surrounding areas.

The tenure will be served through the company’s adjoining Clarke Machinery premises in Mullymucks, just outside the town of Roscommon (F42 VF61). The Kubota brand will be sold and serviced through a new division known as Clarkes of Roscommon.

In order to spread the word and celebrate the official launch, Clarkes will host an open day on site next Wednesday 6 November from 9am to 9pm.

In anticipation for the event, the yard has been stocked with a wide range of Kubota machinery and genuine spare parts. This includes everything from compact tractors, RTVs and lawn mowers, right up to the M5, M6 and M7 tractor ranges.

Alongside the team of sale representatives from Clarkes, personnel from Kubota will be in attendance on the day to assist with an queries or demonstrations.

A vast lineup of products from the depot’s other equipment franchise will be on display also.

Attendees will have the chance to avail of exclusive launch-day offers and refreshments.