The new RT305T-2 is Kubota's flagship pivot steer offering.

Kubota once again returned to LAMMA with an impressive stand. One brand new machine on display was the new flagship RT305T-2 pivot steer model, and the result of the partnership between Kubota and Tobroco Giant.

Claiming to be fully redesigned from the ground up, the new tele boom machine offers a maximum lift height of 4.3m and lift capacity of 1.2t.

Meanwhile, a maximum horizontal reach of 3m can be achieved with a maximum 750kg load. In terms of dimensions, the RT305T-2 measures 2.27m high and 1.34m high.

Underneath the bonnet is a 66hp Kubota four-cylinder turbo engine which has been coupled with a Bosch Rexroth hydrostatic driveline powering mechanical locking Carraro axles.

Power is transferred to the front axle via prop shaft. The two-speed transmission ranges from 0-15km/h and 0-30km/h.

The standard machine will be supplied on 480/45 R17 tyres, while 500/45 R20 tyres as seen at LAMMA will be optional.

The loader uses a track-rod end style main pivot joint offering a 45-degree steering articulation angle.

All models are fitted with an air suspended seat and a host of other comforts such as boom float and boom suspension.

The RT305T-2 comes with Kubota’s two year or 2,000 hours all inclusive warranty and is expected to arrive into dealer yards in the coming three to four months.

The new flagship model will have a starting list price of €66,000 plus VAT.