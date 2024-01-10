In this week’s Young Stock Podcast, Peter Thomas Keaveney catches up with 25-year-old Offaly man Scott Shaw.
Scott works full-time in the family’s farm machinery retail business, Tom Shaw Farm Machinery.
Having grown up working on farms and for agricultural contractors, Scott said he always had his heart set on working in the farm machinery industry. After completing a business degree in marketing and sales at GMIT in Galway, Scott returned home to the family’s well-known Offaly based machinery business, Tom Shaw Farm Machinery, at the end of 2021.
