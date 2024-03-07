M & S Machinery has been awarded the Irish dealer of the year honour by New Holland. The Tipperary dealership also claimed the construction equipment dealer of the year accolade, which was contested by dealers right across Ireland and the UK.

Located in Cashel, Co Tipperary, the dealership was the only Irish firm to feature across the nine award categories.

M & S Machinery is headed up by father-and-son duo Pat and Paudie Slattery.

According to New Holland, its dealer of the year awards celebrate excellence in performance and service quality across its Irish and UK dealer network.