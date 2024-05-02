Instead of using multiple apps to manage their mixed fleet, customers will be able to view and monitor all their machines in one place using FieldOps.

New Holland has just launched FieldOps, a digital farm management web and mobile platform, designed to overcome fragmented digital solutions and multiple apps for mixed brand fleets worldwide.

Presented at Agrishow 2024 - a large agricultural show in Brazil - the new farm data management platform brings real-time monitoring, remote display viewing and intuitive user interfaces together into one comprehensive package.

The all-new interface streamlines workflows, simplifies farm management and post-season analysis, all while being accessible from anywhere.

Customers will be able to view and monitor all their machines in one place, centralising tools such as New Holland PLM Connect into one platform.

Easier access

This gives customers easier access to their field and farm data and provides any connected operator the ability to manage their machines from anywhere at any time, via FieldOps’ mobile or web platform.

The New Holland FieldOps app is currently in its final stages of development and testing, with a full release expected later this year.

FieldOps’ key features include real-time machine monitoring including precise location and duty status and a remote view of in-cab displays for improved operator support.

Meanwhile, the visualisation of agronomic data layers can be seen for a specific field over the course of the season, as well as machine health and activity monitoring to quickly spot priority issues.

Further adding to the capabilities of FieldOps is the new collaboration with satellite communications specialist Intelsat.

New Holland and CNH will be the first in the market to make connectivity accessible to more areas that do not have consistent internet access through conventional cellular or terrestrial networks.

