Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP), the parent company behind Can-Am, is continuing to grow its off-road dealer network in Ireland with the appointment of McGinty Tractors Ltd in Co Donegal.

Best known for selling brands such as Valtra and McHale, McGinty Tractors will be taking on the full utility lineup, including ATVs and SSVs.

Can-Am said the appointment is part of its plans to tap into the growing utility vehicle market, both on a regional and national level.

BRP’s portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems.

The Canadian firm has annual sales of CA$7.6bn from over 120 countries, with a workforce of close to 20,000 people.