A 2014 New Holland T7.210 with 9,000 hours and complete with a Quicke front topped Hennessy Auctioneers’ monthly online machinery auction on Saturday 18 May, having sold for €40,000.

Following the normal running procedure, the collective machinery sale comprised 700 lots, with over 1,220 registered bidders tuning in as proceedings got under way.

The sale concluded with an 80% clearance rate.

Ciaran Hennessy of Hennessy Auctioneers said: “Again, this month’s auction included a number of higher-value, modern machinery, including a number of tractors.

“Trade was steady with a particular interest in seasonal grass equipment now that silage season has arrived.”

The second highest price on the day was €37,000 paid for a New Holland 2010 T6050, complete with Michelin Xeobib tyres and front linkage and showing 8,200 hours.

The third highest price of €25,200 was paid for a 2013 McHale Fusion 3 baler with an approximate bale count of 50,000.

A 2003 New Holland TM 155 with front linkage and showing 7,200 hours sold for €19,800 plus VAT.

Meanwhile, an immaculate 1998 New Holland TS90 2wd model with front linkage sold for €18,000 plus VAT.

Another 2003 New Holland TM 155, this time showing 13,500 hours, sold for €16,750 plus VAT. A 2018 Kubota RTV900 with 1,800 hours sold for €14,700 and a 28ft McCauley tandem-axle beavertail trailer sold for €13,700 plus VAT.

A 2021 Conor 9700J bale wrapper sold at €8,800 plus VAT, a 1995 Redrock 18ft silage trailer sold at €8,200, a 2023 Tuffmac 12ft x 6ft livestock trailer sold at €7,400, a 2020 McHale F3100 front mower sold at €7,300 plus VAT. A 2004 Hyster H3.00XM fork lift sold at €7,000 and a 2004 John Deere 578 round baler sold at €6,000.

All lots had no VAT unless stated ‘plus VAT’.

Commission was charged at 5% subject to a maximum fee of €1,000/item.

Hennessy’s next monthly online machinery auction will take place on Saturday 22 June.

