Up to 500kg of counterweights can be added to help balance the 4.5m mower while on the three point linkage.

Krone has added a new larger 4.5m R 450 model to its EasyCut R Series range of plain disc mowers. With an exact cutting width of 4.47m (14.7ft), the R 450 has a side shifting counterweight to balance itself on the tractor’s rear linkage when mowing.

The EasyCut R 450 is equipped with a hydraulically telescoping mechanism which can be loaded with up to ten 50kg weight sections. With up to 500kg of counterweights, the weight can be moved outwards by 60cm in a fully automatic sequence-controlled manner to further improve balance.

The new EasyCut R 450 swivels hydraulically to the rear for transport.

According to Krone, this optimises the machine’s ballasting, and the lower links of the tractor are loaded more evenly. As a result, the minimum power requirement is 100 hp.

Elsewhere, the mower features all of the range’s tried and tested features. These include the DuoGrip suspension and hydraulic bed pressure adjustment via a separate double-acting spool.

The two mowing drums and eight disc bed also features Krone’s SafeCut cutterbar protection system.

For transport, the mower swivels horizontally to a width of less than 2.5m (8.2ft). Without the ballast weights, the mower has a deadweight of 1,250kg.