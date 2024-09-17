Kubota’s new 50hp compact loader with a lifting height of 4.8m and a lift capacity of 1.5 tonnes made its Irish debut at the Ploughing this week.

Kubota’s new KTH 4815-2 compact telehandler made its Irish debut at the Ploughing. Its model numbering is indicative of its lifting capability, with it being capable of achieving a maximum lifting height of 4.8m and a maximum lift capacity of 1.5 tonnes.

The unit is powered by a 50hp Kubota three-cylinder engine, which is mounted on the right-hand side between the front and rear wheels. The compact machine has an overall width of 1.6m and an overall height of under 2m. Hydraulic performance extends to up to 81 litres/min, with 51 litres available through an auxiliary circuit for powered attachments.

The driveline is hydrostatic, with a Bosch Rexroth hydraulic motor delivering two speed ranges – 0-7km/h and 0-25km/h. The powertrain features multidisc brakes permanent four-wheel drive. It’s equipped with Carraro axles.

Pricing starts from €63,840 plus VAT.