Slurryquip chose the Ploughing for the first public appearance of its new 65m3 nurse tank.

Devloped in tandem with a large-scale Northern Irish agricultural contractor, the fully galvanised tank features a half-pipe design with internal bracing.

Other clever features include a steering drawbar, swing out pump and internal and external laddering.

The unit features a hydraulic lift axle and is fitted with 560/60 R22.5 tyres.

Both the front and rear ends are fitted with mechanical level indicators; however, full-length sight tubes can be optioned. Meanwhile, wooden bumpers are fitted on the top to prevent any damage to or from over-hedge booms.

Complete with a Veneroni RKT Chopper pump, pricing is said to be in the region of €38,000 plus VAT.