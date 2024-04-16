The special edition T7.300 is a once-off unit destined to be displayed at upcoming exhibitions this year.

Last week, New Holland celebrated 60 years since the first tractor rolled off the production line at its Basildon plant in Essex, England.

To mark the occasion, New Holland presented a one-of-one celebration edition T7.300.

The company is maintaining its long-standing tradition that first began with the Silver Jubilee 7810 of 1989 and continued with the Golden Jubilee T6.180 and T7.270 tractors in 2014.

The eye-catching livery of the celebration T7.300 has been inspired by the colours and patterns of ‘Swinging 60s’ London, with psychedelic shapes characterised by vivid and fluid colours of blue, yellow, maroon and pink around New Holland’s distinctive leaf logo in bright yellow on the hood.

The special-edition tractor will be displayed at exhibitions throughout the year.

Continued investment

Having established the facility as a centre of excellence for alternative fuels, New Holland continues to significantly invest in its Basildon plant.

With capacity to build over 100 tractors daily, the plant is responsible for all T6 (including T6 Methane), T7 and T7 HD tractor production ranging from 125hp to 300hp.

The tractor continues the trend inside the cab with psychedelic shapes imprinted on its seat covers.

In 2020, Smart Factory integration was implemented, helping to modernise work practices.

In 2021, the facility marked yet another milestone having completed an investment in a dedicated methane sub assembly area and shortly after, production of the T6.180 Methane Power commenced.

In 2022, further alternative fuel developments were made with the opening of a new methane pre-delivery inspection building.

Later this year, the T7.270 Methane Power CNG tractor is expected to join the T6.180 on the alternative fuel tractor production line. Last year, a new robot for the fitment of cab roof and bonnets was installed, along with a new robotic paint process.