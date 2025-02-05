Last week, the second of the three Spring Farm Machinery Shows took place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Balmoral Park, Co Antrim. With over 200 exhibitors and 550 brands on display, show organisers say that attendance figures over the two days topped 12,500 people, equating to the highest attendance in the show’s existence.

Slurry separation was the major theme at this year’s show. Simply put, slurry separation is a process which involves the removal of the solid, fibrous segment before returning the liquid segment to a storage tank.

Although taking place on a limited capacity in Ireland up to now, the idea of the concept is becoming more common in the Republic, while quite a number of high-end mobile separation units have been sold to well-known agricultural contractors throughout Northern Ireland in the past two months. Separation units were on display from Bauer, Sepcom, Boerger and Vogelsang.

Pöttinger 5000 series Jumbo

Two Pöttinger dealers showcased a whole host of the Austrian firm’s kit at the show, from grassland to tillage equipment. Most notably was the company’s new 5000 series Jumbo wagon, which was launched during the summer months. Forage wagon enthusiasts who have been impressed with Pöttinger’s larger 7000 and 8000 series Jumbo wagons, now have the smaller range of 5000s to choose from. The new range encompasses many of the same features and designs of the larger machines, and is offered in six compact twin-axle models ranging from 32 to 54m3.

The new Jumbo 5300 series made an appearance at the show. The standard pick-up is a 1.89m, six-tine version, which can be upgraded to the Profi version, which adds an extra tine bar and a further 46cm of working width.

Both pick-ups are controlled from both ends by cam tracks, with the tines set at a slight trailing angle to avoid them digging into the ground. It features an 800mm, 1.58m-wide rotor, which feeds the grass through the 45-knife bank. Pöttinger says this delivers a theoretical chop length of 34mm. The system can be factory-fitted with an electro-hydraulically driven Autocut knife-sharpening kit. The movable front headboard is now standard, which Pöttinger claim offers an additional load capacity of 4.3m3 in comparison with a rigid-front version of the same length. This system automatically compacts the forage during the loading process.

This Pöttinger machine features a 1.58m-wide rotor, which feeds the grass through the 45-knife bank.

Kane Multishifter trailer

Co Down-based Kane Trailers has a name for innovation. The manufacturer had its entire range on display, which included the upgraded and re-introduced Multishifter trailer. Kane says it designed the trailer based on customer requests who were looking for ramps to be included with its dump trailers for one-man operators, bringing small excavators from job to job. Kane maintains that ramps on the back of dump trailers are not a safe design, so it designed the Multishifter.

The trailer is based on the firm’s popular dump trailer design, with a sliding body coming down to ground level at the rear, to allow excavators up to eight tonnes to be tracked into the trailer. The 14t rated trailer is 4.5m long, and comes with 600mm deep sides. With a Hardox body, shod on 560-45-22.5 floatation tyres, the unit is priced at £19,500 plus VAT (€approximately €23442.80).

The trailer features a sliding body coming down to ground level at the rear, to allow an excavator to be tracked into the trailer.

Abbey introduces bale shear

The popularity of bale shears has grown significantly on Irish farms over the past number of years and with the attachment now being grant-aided through TAMS III, more and more farmers are investing in the items. Abbey has recognised this, and launched its own version of the implement at the show.

Although technical information wasn’t on hand, it appears Abbey has opted for a floating clamp design to retain the plastic and net. How this works is once a bale has been picked up, the floating clamp hinges on the same frame as the cutting blade, meaning both move parallel to one another. The clamp is loaded using a hydraulic sequencing valve. When the shears are closed, oil is diverted via the sequencing valve, engaging the clamp to catch the film/net. Once the frame has been fully opened, the clamp releases and lets go of the film/net.

As standard the unit appears to be fitted with five tines. The machine weighs in at 440kg (excluding brackets) and can be supplied with brackets to suit any headstock.

Massey 9S.425

Northern Irish Massey Ferguson dealer, McElderry showcased the flagship 9S.425 from the brand’s newly introduced 9S series for the first time at an Irish show.

The range, which replaces the outgoing 8700S series includes six models, with power outputs from 285hp to 425hp. The models are numbered according to their maximum power – 285, 310, 340, 370, 400 and 425. Maximum power is attained at 1,850rpm, which MF says is designed to help save fuel and reduce noise and wear. A boost up to 30hp is generated at speeds above 15km/h for PTO and hydraulic applications on all models except the flagship 9S.425. Meanwhile, the second-from-top 9S.400 gains an extra 20hp when under sufficient load.

It shares the same 8.4l, six-cylinder AGCO Power engine with Valtra’s S series. Unlike before, the engine does not require an EGR valve and moves to a single turbocharger setup. Married to the engine is the Fendt-derived Dyna-VT stepless transmission.

The series incorporates a new suspended front axle that offers a turning radius of 5.75m and a larger 125mm-diameter rear bar axle. The updated hydraulic system can be spaced to churn out up to 400l/min. Weighing in at 10,900kg, the 9S.425 offers a power-to-weight ratio of 25.4kg/hp. Rear maximum lift capacity is 12,000kg, while front-linkage maximum lift capacity is 5,000kg. All 9S models are equipped with its latest cab, which was introduced on 8S tractors in 2020.

The six models in the Massey 9S range are numbered according to their maximum power.

Q-Bed 324 E electric cubicle bedder

Plant Mec Ireland, well-known manufacturers of the Q-Bed self-propelled cubicle bedder ranges, showcased its latest electric alternative to the trusty 10.2hp Hatz diesel engine.

The new Q-Bed 324 E electric model cleans, scrapes and beds cubicles in an identical manner to the existing Q-Bed 324 model albeit in a silent manner. The machine is equipped with a heavy-duty 100Ah lithium iron phosphate battery, which allows for one hour run time on a full charge.

Total charge time is four hours using a standard mains power supply. The unit features a switchable low-power and high-power mode. Up-front, the machine features a 700m diameter brush, 1m wide scraper and a 500l hopper, which along with the chassis is fully galvanised. Otherwise, the dimensions and performance of the 3WD machine are identical to its proven diesel counterpart.

The heavy duty 100Ah Lithium iron phosphate battery allows for one hour’s run time on a full charge on the Q-Bed.

Manitou ULM 412H

Northern Lift Trucks showcased a wide range of Manitou products including the compact ULM 412H model.

The Ultra Light Manitou (ULM) is the manufacturer’s compact telehandler range and a fairly new market offering for the brand following the popularity of such machines within the construction, agriculture and landscaping sectors in recent years. The ULM 412H offers a 1,250kg lift capacity and a maximum lift height of 4.3m. Underneath the bonnet is a three-cylinder Stage V Yanmar engine which produces a maximum 35.1hp.

In terms of hydraulic capacity, the engine is married up with a 48l/min hydraulic pump as standard and a single speed 25km/h hydrostatic transmission. The axles have been sourced from Comer and feature limited slip differentials as standard. Transport has been a key design feature of the ULM models in order to weigh less than 3,000kg for legal road transport on a plant trailer behind a jeep. The 412H measures 1.49m wide and 1.92m high.