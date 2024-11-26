Back in 2021, we spent some time with New Holland’s high-specification T5.140 Dynamic Command tractor, which proved to be an impressive all-rounder.

Since then, New Holland has made subtle but practical updates to the range, improving some of the areas we had earlier critiqued. This summer, we had the opportunity to try out the latest T5.120 Dynamic Command model, a well-tailored loader tractor to suit the Irish market.

It’s fair to say that the T5 range from New Holland is its most diverse lineup of tractors, with a solution for all livestock farmers, respective of their needs and or budget.

The Terraglide front-axle suspension did prove beneficial.

The Super High Visibility Roof Panel is a must have feature for loader work at heights.

At the more basic end of the scale are the T5S models (T5.90S and T5.100S) followed by the new 80hp to 120p, five-model T5 Utility range (T5.80, T5.90, T5.100, T5.110 and T5.120). These models offer a 2.29m wheelbase, manual transmission and, as of recently, more technology-led updates such as telematics and the option of autosteer.

The 685LA front loader from Stoll featured a number of nice new updates including improved visibility.

Sitting one tier above the T5 utility is the 100hp to 120hp, three-model T5 Electro Command (T5.100, T5.110 and T5.120) range. These models feature a 2.38m wheelbase and come equipped with the proven Electro Command semi-powershift transmission.

Above this is the crème de la crème, T5 Dynamic Command and AutoCommand models (T5.110, T5.120, T5.130 and T5.140). These four models span from 110hp to 140hp and offer a marginally longer wheelbase at 2.49m, a larger cab and a 4.5l engine, not forgetting the 24Fx24R dual-clutch transmission and a wide range of on-board technology.

Meanwhile, the AutoCommand CVT alternative is only available in the flagship T5.140 model.

The tractor we spent some time with was equipped with a New Holland 685LA front loader, Terraglide front-axle suspension, a 110l/min hydraulic pump and shod on 480/65 R28 front and 600/65 R38 rear Vredestein tyres.

The integrated loader joystick featured a proportional third service as well as transmission gear and directional changes.

Updates and differences

The main updates with the latest T5 tractors include a larger cab entry, new steps and a redesigned front loader interface. The New Holland branded Stoll loader is the latest 685LA (Stoll FZ39-27) model which has been updated since we tested the T5.140 DCT in 2021.

The main changes to the loader include larger 50mm main pins and bushings, a longer lower lift arm for increased reach, repositioned boom suspension handle, stronger headstock and crowd links, heavier construction throughout with stronger side profiles and repositioned cross tube for improved visibility.

Engine

The 4.5l four-cylinder engine is of course supplied by FPT. It churns out a rated 110hp and boosts to 120hp, offering a maximum torque figure of 551Nm.

To meet Stage V emission standards, it uses the proven Hi-eSCR system which compact and placed under the bonnet, meaning maximum visibility around the exhaust pipe.

All maintenance points are easily accessed, including the hinged radiator packs.

Like most stockman tractors, fuel tank capacity tends to be rather humble. At 180 litres, we felt it could have been slightly bigger. Typical for a tractor in this category, we used the T5.120 at a mix of loader, linkage and drawbar tasks, the most demanding of which was pulling an 20ft Kane silage trailer, helping out with a long draw. Loaded and unloaded, it did so at ease. We were left pleasantly surprised with its punchy performance.

The SideWinder II armrest is well laid out with all controls close to hand.

Transmission

First previewed in 2017, the Dynamic Command Transmission (DCT) is New Holland’s premium powershift offering in the range.

The 24F x 24R dual-clutch setup was equipped with the optional Dynamic StartStop brake-to-neutral function, which allowed the tractor to be stopped by the brakes alone. Through three aggressiveness settings, the clutch automatically engages in accordance to the force applied to the brake pedal.

We found the most aggressive setting best. The other two settings required too much braking force. This feature we feel has been a game changer for modern powershift transmissions, leaving their operation more like that of a CVT and well-suited to precise loader applications.

The T5.120 like the rest of the range has a 5,500kg rear lift capacity.

The T5 DCT is only offered as 40km/h Eco, a disappointment for some but for the most part, 40km/h is adequate for a 100-140hp stockman’s tractor.

As a result, the only difference between gears C-7 and C-8 is that the latter reduces engine rpm to 1,600rpm at 40km/h. Like all eco-speed transmissions, top gear (C-8) is best suited to flat surfaces or when there is no implement being pulled.

However, the top gear runs very quietly at full speed and does so while not burning excess fuel.

The clever transmission features a host of other features as we described in detail when we reviewed the T5.140 DCT tractor in 2021. These included memory shuttle, smooth shift and the ground speed management function.

In our opinion, the DCT transmission, where affordable and justified, is a no-brainer based on its smooth, precise performance at all tasks.

Hydraulics and front loader

The model we had on test was equipped with four manual spools, one of which was plumbed in to work the push out hitch. Like the other T5 DCT models, rear lift capacity tops out at 5,500kg. The maximum lift height of the 685LA front loader was 3.85m, while the maximum lift capacity was a respectable 1,800kg.

Being a loader tractor, good hydraulic performance is essential. This was another area where our expectations were exceeded.

The 110l/min Closed Centre Load Sensing (CCLS) proved rapid for loader work even at engine idle. This allowed us to fully experience the loader’s impressive capabilities, including the Live Six function whereby all boom movements can be carried out at once. Perfectly set up for loader work, all gear and direction changes can be done from the joystick.

The joystick was also equipped with a proportional third-service toggle switch, which would leave for smooth operation of implements such as a shear grab.

Overall, the front loader did impress us, not only in terms of performance but also as to how well it’s integrated with the loader-ready T5 chassis. In comparison to the previous loader, it’s clear that the tweaks made by Stoll have greatly improved visibility of the headstock and boom.

The optional cab suspension is another option we feel that is worth having.

Cab

The step up to the DCT also brings with it the larger Horizon cab as standard, which alone is attracting a growing number of customers when trading Electro Command tractors.

The cost difference between Electro Command and DCT models starts at €9,000 plus VAT depending on spec.

The optional Comfort Ride cab suspension paired with the front-axle suspension left the tractor smooth to operate.

The forward visibility out of the cab from all angles was faultless, while the rear view out across the mudguards was okay but not just as impressive.

The Super High Visibility Roof Panel is a must for a loader tractor we feel, and a great edition overall even if it’s just to allow more natural light into the cab.

Mounted to the standard Comfort seat was the familiar SideWinder II armrest which is offered standard on T5 DCT and AutoCommand tractors.

The CommandGrip lever is responsible for all transmission features and functions as well as linkage controls, autosteer, headland management and the control of two rear spools, although the buttons for the latter three features were redundant on our machine as it wasn’t equipped with electric spools or autosteer.

The New Holland/Stoll loader allows all boom movements to be carried simultaneously which made for more precise performance.

Located between the CommandGrip and loader joystick was the quadrant controls for the rear lift. Initially, we thought that the loader joystick would have felt more natural in hand if its location had have been swapped with the lift controls. But, as time passed, we became used to its positioning.

The well-proven Display Of Gear (DOG) screen displays the necessary transmission gearing information.

Although we feel it is sufficient for the majority of Irish customers, the larger IntelliView IV touchscreen Isobus terminal is an option. The proven cab had little for us to fault, all controls are well laid out and easily reachable.

The 12 LED work light package offers a super even spread of light and should be a no brainer for anyone buying a new tractor.

The T5.120 Dynamic Command tractor combined high torque, super visibility and great road comfort. Fast hydraulics, coupled with CNH’s latest dual-clutch powershift transmission, has left us without a shadow of a doubt that this tractor is up there with the very best in its class.

We tasked the tractor with a whole host of work, from drawing silage on a 20ft trailer, mowing grass with a 10ft trailed Kverneland, drawing bales on a Keltec bale chaser, spreading lime and carrying out a host of front loader work.

Running alongside a team of higher-horsepower tractors, the T5.120 was surprisingly well fit to stick the pace, proving to be gutsy yet steady with weight on behind, while punching above its weight in terms of hydraulic capacity.

Often, smaller horsepower tractors tend to burn more fuel when used under constant load, but in fairness to the T5.120, fuel economy and AdBlue usage was noted as being quite efficient.

When reviewing tractors, we often have several dislikes that we tend to hone in on. With the T5.120, we genuinely had very few gripes.

CNH has matched a sturdy, yet not overweighted frame with a gutsy engine, a modern semi-automated transmission with a powerful hydraulic package in a comfortable cab.

Loader performance and integration.

Cab layout and comfort.

Performance.

High torque.

We would like the option of a larger capacity diesel tank.

Engine: FPT 4.5l Stage V.

Max horsepower: 120hp. (551Nm @ 1300rpm).

Transmission: Dynamic Command dual-clutch 24x24.

Hydraulics: 110l/min.

Rear lift capacity: 5,500kg.

Unladen weight: 5,700kg

Wheelbase: 2,490mm.

Diesel tank: 180l.

AdBlue tank: 19l.

Tyres: 600/65 R38 and 480/65 R28.

On-farm pricing starts at: €90,000 plus VAT.