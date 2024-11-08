L-R: Catherine McGinn, assistant agriculture inspector with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine; Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Research and Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development, Martin Heydon T.D.

The Department of Agriculture has announced the publication of a booklet highlighting the best projects from 2017 and 2019 Research Awards.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture with responsibility for Research and Development, Martin Heydon announced the ‘Pioneering Research Progress’ booklet which will include 21 projects.

The projects profiled in the publication reflect areas, including climate action, environmental sustainability, safe and nutritious food processing, sustainable agriculture, and responsible forest management.

Announcing the publication, Minister Heydon said the Department will continue to fund “public-good” research.

“A critical element of this is ensuring that the outputs of the research reach end users, whether farmers, advisers, policy makers or other industry stakeholders.

“This publication highlights scientific breakthroughs across a wide range of areas of interest to these stakeholders, from reducing greenhouse gas emissions to methods of improving soil carbon sequestration, innovative food processing technologies, and much more besides."

Science Week

The booklet will be available for download online from Monday, 11 November.

The publication coincides with the national celebration of Science Week 2024 taking place from the Sunday, 10 to 17 November, with this year’s theme being ‘harnessing the power of regeneration’.

Minister Heydon added that this publication also demonstrates the breadth of research taking place which serves to advance the development and sustainability of the agri-food, forest and bioeconomy sector.

“Science Week allows us to celebrate science in our everyday lives,” he said.

“This publication is a testament to the scientific discoveries that can be translated into real-world applications, driving innovation and value-add in our food system. I wish to express my appreciation to all the researchers, postgraduate students, technicians, industry partners, and stakeholders who contributed to these important projects.”

Read more

Careers: ‘the biggest barrier to STEM is lack of funding’

Agri Careers: the importance of promoting science in education