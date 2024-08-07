Hill and designated lands are the subject of many of the Nature Restoration Law's targets. \ Donal O'Leary

The debate on active farming and land eligibility could kick off once again over the coming months, when consultation opens on Ireland’s national nature restoration plan.

The plan will be drafted over the next two years outlining how the country intends on meeting targets laid down in the Nature Restoration Law.

Current CAP rules allow for payments to be claimed on land that does not meet the baseline definition of an actively farmed agricultural area for environmental reasons.

Stocking can be “significantly reduced” or no stock grazed at all where a farmer receives sign-off from the Department of Agriculture or another national body that the de-stocking is done to contribute towards biodiversity and climate targets.

Wilderness

Examples of restoration measures listed in the Nature Restoration Law vary widely, from introducing high-diversity landscape features, to completely abandoning harvesting and promoting wilderness.

It will remain unknown which measures Ireland chooses to implement until the national plan is published in two years’ time, but should some passive restoration measures be chosen which cease farming activity, the lands subject to these measures could receive sign-off to still receive area-based CAP payments.

Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) president Vincent Roddy warned that any schemes introduced under the law must ensure non-farmers cannot buy up farmland to rewild, while claiming CAP payments on the basis of stocking rate exemptions.

“In assessing the Nature Restoration Law, there are real concerns and going forward we need to ensure that usual agricultural activity is maintained on all lands subject to CAP regulation,” Roddy told the Irish Farmers Journal.

“We must also ensure that those applying for CAP supports are actively involved in farming. In doing this, we can avoid the potential of investment companies buying up lands and availing of CAP payments, while essentially abandoning the land.”