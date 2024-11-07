The new committee will give advice to ministers on the EU Nature Restoration Law. \ Claire Nash

The members of a new independent committee tasked with delivering advice to the Government ministers responsible for drawing up Ireland’s nature restoration plan has been unveiled.

It is this plan that will lay out how Ireland intends to meet its legally-binding targets under the EU Nature Restoration Law, which runs right out to 2050, including specific targets for farmed habitats.

The plan must detail which lands will be targeted for measures, how much funding the law’s measures require and what schemes will be needed to incentivise private landowners to contribute towards these targets.

The lineup of six includes one farmer - Co Laois dairy farmer David Kerr, who milks 150 cows on 70ha alongside a small sheep flock. Kerr is also a Farming for Nature ambassador.

The new group is chaired by Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúillebháin, an associate professor in UCD’s School of Mathematics, and who chaired the Citizens’ Assembly on biodiversity loss.

Members

Birdwatch Ireland CEO Linda Lennon, retired policy officer with the Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation Norah Parke, UCD vice-president for sustainability Prof Tasman Crowe and newly retired chief executive of Tipperary County Council Joe MacGrath will all also sit on the committee.

It is “critical” that farmers and fishers are central to drawing up the new nature plan, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said.

“We sought and secured important flexibilities under the regulation, such as recognising the contribution of State-owned lands and the voluntary nature of actions at individual farm level.

“Farmers and fishers have proven themselves to be supportive of improving our national biodiversity, provided they have their voice heard in such plans and the correct structures and supports are in place.”

Minister for Nature Malcolm Noonan stated that the independent advisory committee will help ensure the ministers responsible deliver an “ambitious, inclusive and impactful” national restoration plan.

He insisted that “everyone’s voices will be heard, that decisions will be made on the basis of the best available evidence and that the development of Ireland’s nature restoration plan will be co-designed with stakeholders in a spirit of collaboration, understanding and partnership”.