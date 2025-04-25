“The emissions reduction are primarily driven by farmers changing practices which has resulted in an 18% reduction in inorganic nitrogen purchased by farmers, as well as an increasing use of lower emission fertilisers (straight urea and protected urea)," said Murphy. \ Claire Nash

The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has called on the government to increase financial incentives for farmers to help reach Ireland’s climate targets.

The 2025 Climate Action Plan showed that agricultural emissions decreased by 4.6% in 2023, compared to 2022, the single largest year decrease from the sector under the Climate Action Plan.

However, the association said that it will be difficult for Ireland to reach many of its climate and emissions targets by 2030.

IFA environment chair John Murphy said that the fairest and most efficient way to support climate action is to incentivise and support farmers to adopt measures in the plan.

“I cannot see the afforestation targets being achieved unless the Carbon Farming Framework can provide additional funding that de-risks the investment,” he said.

“Furthermore, a proper well-funded support scheme for biomethane production must be introduced urgently if biogas production is to be a viable option in Ireland,” he said.

“New funding streams such as the €3.15bn infrastructure, climate and nature fund is needed to support the measures set out in the Climate Action Plan, not raiding the CAP fund we have today.”

Positives

The Plan also showed that farmers have already achieved the reducing inorganic nitrogen 2025 interim target of 330,000t, with 310,411t of inorganic nitrogen sold in 2024.

In addition, there was a 39% increase in protected urea sales in 2024 compared with 2023. Meanwhile, the total organic area increased to 220,000ha in 2024, representing 5% of all utilisable agriculture, and close to the 2025 target of 250,000ha.

Murphy added that that other interim targets that are progressing well due to actions by farmers.

“The emissions reduction are primarily driven by farmers changing practices which has resulted in an 18% reduction in inorganic nitrogen purchased by farmers, as well as an increasing use of lower emission fertilisers (straight urea and protected urea).

“Although good progress is being made, the total reduction from the 2018 baseline to 2023 is provisionally 2.9%, making the achievement of the 2030 target of a 25% reduction a significant challenge.”

