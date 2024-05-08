At last week’s election meeting in Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork, were (front row, from left) Grace O’Sullivan MEP (Green Party); Susan Doyle (Social Democrats); IFA president Francie Gorman; Cynthia Ní Mhurchú (Fianna Fáil); Lorna Bogue (An Rabharta Glas-Green Left). Second row, from left: Billy Kelleher MEP (Fianna Fáil); Eddie Punch (Independent Ireland); John Mullins (Fine Gael); Michael McNamara TD (Independent). Back row (from left): Senator Paul Gavan (Sinn Féin); Patrick Murphy (Aontú); IFA Munster regional chair Conor O’Leary; and Christopher O’Leary (Independent). Missing from the photo is Mary Fitzgibbon (Independent), who also attended the meeting.

Commenting following the third meeting of the ICBF stakeholder group, IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan said the substantive concerns raised by the IFA are progressing.

He said the lower weights issue in the indices has concluded, with the minimum weight set at 520kg at 200 days after calving, which equates to a mature cow weight of 570kg. This will now be incorporated into the indices.

From the outset, the IFA sought an index that reflects weanling production specifically. Detailed data provided over the course of this and the previous meeting by both the ICBF and Teagasc supports this position.

He said various data sources were appraised to identify the most suitable cows for this production system, with agreement to assess the most appropriate mechanism and data points to develop the index.

“One of the challenges in this process will be setting the parameters for the data, given the spread in age of sales of weanlings and stores from suckler farms in the country, with weanling price and daily liveweight gain some of the considerations,” he said.

Hanrahan said a key component of this index will also be the maintenance cost of the cow on these predominantly extensively stocked farms.

Teagasc has agreed to carry out further detailed analysis in this area to ensure the data used accurately reflects the actual on-farm costs, which are critical in establishing an economic index.

“There were detailed discussions around carbon and its inclusion in the indices, the weighting attributed to it and the costings used.”

He said this is a key issue and further interrogation of how it is reflected, if at all in the indices, is required with ideally some proposals coming forward to the next stakeholder meeting.