The Association of Irish Forestry Consultants (AIFC) has asked Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Michael Healy-Rae to “to put in place a fast-track arrangement for the tree felling and removal of timber from forests severely damaged by storm Éowyn”.

“The Department cannot cope with the normal number of licence applications,” said chair Dermot Houlihan.

He said that if such an arrangement is not put in place, then it is clear that the Department hasn’t the capacity to deal with the increases in applications for felling licences for forests damaged by the recent storm.