Disease controls have been put in place around a commercial poultry unit between Dungannon and Cookstown in Co Tyrone, after preliminary results indicated the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1.

Answering questions in the Stormont Assembly chamber on Monday, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir said an investigation took place at the unit last Friday after higher rates of mortality were found in the flock. Initial checks indicate the flock was housed and it is an “excellent operation”, said the minister.

He confirmed that culling of the birds was underway on Monday and that the Department will pay compensation to the flock owner.

“Temporary disease control zones have been imposed around the premises to limit the spread of disease. The movement of poultry and captive birds, carcases, eggs, used poultry litter and manure is restricted and licenses are required for them to be moved into or out of the zones,” the minister added.

He told MLAs that the most effective measure that can be taken to manage the risk posed by avian influenza, remains good biosecurity on farms. Last Wednesday, Minister Muir announced that a mandatory housing order and ban on all poultry gatherings, would apply from Monday 17 February, after H5N1 was found in captive birds outside Magherafelt and in various wild birds across NI. Similar measures were also introduced in the Republic of Ireland.