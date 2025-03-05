The prospects for agriculture in 2025 will be the main topic up for discussion at an annual spring conference organised by the Irish Farmers Journal and the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).

Taking place on Thursday 3 April at the Glenavon House Hotel, Cookstown, the keynote speaker is Michael Haverty, partner and senior research consultant at The Andersons Centre.

Michael has addressed this annual event on a number of occasions and will offer an in-depth analysis of profitability and performance of NI and UK-wide agriculture. He will also explore government policy developments, UK trade issues and broader challenges that could shape the future of the industry.

The conference begins with registration at 9am, followed by a 9:30am start, and will conclude at 12:30pm. Attendance is free, but pre-booking is required at www.ifj.ie/springconference2025.