The “Safeguarding the Union” agreement, which has facilitated a return by the DUP to Stormont, will mean livestock moving to shows and sales in Britain will have the “freedom to return within 15 days”.

According to the document published on Wednesday, the previous requirements, which effectively meant the likes of pedigree bulls moving to sales in Britain could not return to NI, have been abolished.

“So far, 15 key markets, such as Ruthin, Lanark, Dumfries and Carlisle, have been registered to avail of this easement, with Stirling market in the process of undergoing final authorisation in the regard,” states the document.

Vet medicines

However, one issue yet to be resolved is the movement of veterinary medicines from Britain to NI, with a grace period running out at the end of 2025. According to the “Safeguarding the Union” document, the UK government’s priority is to pursue solutions through technical discussions with the EU.

“We will, if necessary deploy all available flexibilities to safeguard and sustain the supply of veterinary medicines into NI,” states the document.

Plants and seeds

There are also plans by the UK government for a new NI plant health label, which will ease the movement of plants and seeds from Britain into NI.