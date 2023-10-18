This Limousin heifer, born February 2021 and in-calf to EBY for December, sold to £4,200.

Suckler replacements were a flying trade at a packed Swatragh Mart, as 79 in-calf heifers went under the hammer during the annual sale for the Northern Counties Co-operative Enterprises.

With superb quality on offer across all lots, a 100% clearance rate resulted in a sale average of £2,856, making it the most successful sale for the farmer-owned co-op to date.

This year’s average was up almost £400 from the £2,479 recorded last autumn, and significantly higher than the 2021 and 2020 averages of £2,007 and £2,163, respectively.

A new sale record was set at £4,200 for a black Limousin heifer, born February 2021 and due to calve to Elderberry Galahad (EBY) on 30 December.

This year’s sale topping price surpasses last year’s high point of £3,600 and the top price of £3,200 paid back in 2021.

Sires

On the evening, all animals presented for sale were scanned in-calf, with calving dates from November to early February. Heifers were served to Limousin sires with a combination of Booklands Marco (LM5443), Ewdenvale Ivor (LM2014) and Galahad through AI, as well as two stock bulls, Glenree Mack and Carntogher Oran.

Standout

Along with the sale topping lot, other standout prices saw a further three heifers breaking the £4,000 barrier.

First up was £4,050 for an August 2020-born Belgian Blue heifer, served to Galahad and due in mid-November.

This was followed by £4,000 for another Blue heifer, in-calf to the same sire and due next month, while the same price was paid for a Limousin heifer carrying to Oran and due in mid-February.

Demand

Heifers commanding the most buying interest tended to be animals with black with white markings, or a blue and red roan coat. Buyers were also active on heifers with well-developed frames.

Overall, four heifers sold above £4,000, with a further five lots making over £3,500, and 14 heifers making over £3,000. The main run saw 36 heifers selling between £2,500 and £3,000, with 20 lots selling between £2,000 and £2,500.

This Blue heifer, born August 2021 and in-calf to Oran for November, sold to £3,950.

This Limousin heifer, born November 2020 and in-calf to Ivor for December, sold for £2,850.

This Limousin heifer, born November 2020 and in-calf to Marco for November, sold to £2,950.

This Blue heifer, born August 2020 and in-calf to EBY for November, sold for £4,050.

This Limousin heifer, born March 2020 and in-calf to Marco for November, sold for £3,300.

This Blue heifer, born January 2021 and in-calf to EBY for November, sold for £4,000.

This Simmental heifer, born March 2021 and in-calf to Ivor for December, sold for £3,050.

This Limousin heifer, born October 2020 and in-calf to EBY for November, sold for £3,450.

This Blue heifer, born September 2020 and in-calf to Marco for December, sold for £3,050.

This Limousin heifer, born March 2021 and in-calf to Ivor for November, sold for £2,850.

