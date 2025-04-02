Farmers can also view the number of entitlements they hold, their value, previous entitlement transfers, and other important information such as entitlements that have been confiscated from the business.

Farmers in Northern Ireland wishing to claim the Farm Sustainability Transition Payment (FSTP) can now buy, sell or lease payment entitlements.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) has confirmed that the entitlement transfer service for 2025 will open on Thursday 3 April, with the trading period extended until 15 May 2025.

Farmers can make these entitlement transfers by logging into their DAERA Online Services account and any transfers via lease during the 2025 trading period will be restricted to one year only.

Farmers can also view the number of entitlements they hold, their value, previous entitlement transfers and other important information such as entitlements that have been confiscated from the business.

Registering

Registration for a DAERA online account can be completed at by clicking here or call 0300-200 7840 for support to get registered.

The advisory service can be contacted on 0300-200 7848 or email areabasedschemes@daera-ni.gov.uk for help and guidance on how to submit an application or transfer entitlements.

Advisers are available to help Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

Read more

Farmers warned of ‘malicious’ wildfires in Northern Ireland

Northern Irish sheep farmers struggling to remain viable without support - UFU

NI Dorset flocks dominate at Worcester