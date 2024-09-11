Lakeland Dairies has increased its base price by 1p/l for August.

Lakeland Dairies has announced a price increase of 1p/l to a 38.3p/l base for August supplies, making it the third month in a row the co-op has raised its starting milk price.

The latest price increase means that Lakeland’s base price is at its highest level since February 2023, although back then milk prices were encountering sharp cuts as commodity markets plummeted.

However, dairy commodities are currently seeing strong demand, particularly within European markets.

At the latest Dutch Dairy Board auction, butter was up €100 to another record high of €8,050/t.

Whole milk powder is also performing strongly, moving up €70 to €4,350/t with skim up €40 to €2,560/t.

