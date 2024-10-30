Lakeland Dairies has offered NI suppliers a 12-month fixed price milk scheme to take effect from 1 January 2025.

Under the terms of the scheme, farmers can commit either 5% or 10% of their annual supply at a guaranteed base of 37p/l for the six months from April to September.

For the remaining six months running from January to March and October to December 2025, farmers will be paid a guaranteed base of 39p/l.

The co-op’s customary premiums for milk quality and winter bonuses are also available under the scheme and paid on top of the relevant base price.

The window for applications opened on Tuesday (29 October) and they must be submitted online before the deadline of 2pm on Thursday 31 October.

