General purpose cattle rations at 16% crude protein are around £260 to £280/t.

Price lists from local feed mills for livestock rations generally held steady at the start of March.

At present, general purpose cattle rations at 16% crude protein are around £260 to £280/t, although prices depend on the inclusion of buffers and whether the mix is a pellet or blend.

Similarly, beef finisher rations with 50% maize content are trading for £250 to £270/t.

Suppliers indicate that higher prices could come later in the spring

Dairy rations vary from £290/t up to £330/t, depending on protein levels and the inclusion of supplements and buffers.

Ewe nuts follow a similar trend and generally start from £290/t for 18% protein rations to £320/t for 20% protein nuts.

Suppliers indicate that higher prices could come later in the spring, due to volatility in global grain markets, mills running out of forward buying cover, and deals with local buyer groups ending.

Spot markets for grains have moved upwards in recent weeks, driven by uncertainty with trade tariffs and shifts in currency markets.

Rolled barley delivered on farm is typically costing £235 to £240/t, with maize meal generally quoted at around £260/t.

Soya has eased back however, and is now around £350 to £360/t.