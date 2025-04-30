Less than one third of farmers have completed the training associated with the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme (SNHS), Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has confirmed.

In an answer to a written question from West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer, Minister Muir said that 18,660 farm businesses registered for the SNHS in the first three zones. The final zone, covering much of Antrim, is to be soil sampled this winter. Training is available to all farmers once they receive soil sample results.

“In total, 5,774 individuals representing 5,702 farm businesses have completed the SNHS training to date,” said the minister.

However, that figure will have to rise substantially over the next year, given DAERA insistence that participation in the SNHS and completion of associated training, will be a condition for new Farm Sustainability and Farming with Nature payments.

The SNHS training is in two phases and can be done online via the CAFRE website (www.cafre.ac.uk). Alternatively, farmers without a reliable internet access can attend theatre style training events run by Ai Services, where they can watch the same online videos. A new series of face-to-face training events have been announced, starting with Downpatrick on 6 May, followed by Monday 19 May in Omagh and Tuesday 27 May in Cookstown. Other venues have been confirmed throughout June.

Booking for these events should be done via the CAFRE website or by calling Ai Services on 028 9083 3123.