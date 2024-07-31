Two farm deaths in NI within a fortnight

Two separate fatal accidents have occurred on NI farms within the past two weeks, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive (HSENI) has confirmed.

“HSENI inspectors have attended the scenes of both incidents and are continuing with their investigations,” the spokesperson said.

On 26 July, a man in his 50s died in an accident on a farm near Lurgan, Co Armagh.

A separate accident occurred on 20 July, where a man in his 70s died on a farm near Dromore, Co Tyrone. During 2024 to date, three fatal farm accidents have occurred in NI. There were six farm fatalities in NI during the whole of 2023 and three farm deaths occurred in 2022.

Cost of rural crime falls by 21% in NI

The estimated cost of rural crime fell by 21% in NI last year to reach £2m, according to figures published by NFU Mutual.

The insurance firm’s regional manager for NI, Martin Malone, said crime in rural areas was becoming more organised.

“Livestock theft in particular has become a highly organised crime, often involving 50 or more sheep being stolen in one raid,” he said. Contrary to the trend in NI, the cost of rural crime across the UK rose by 4% during 2023 to £53m.

According to NFU Mutual, high-value equipment such as GPS units and quad bikes were top targets for thieves on UK farms last year.

Productivity of UK farming drops by 5%

The productivity of UK farming fell by 5% during 2023, according to new statistics from the UK government.

Total Factor Productivity (TFP) is a measure of how well inputs are converted into outputs, which gives an indication of the efficiency of farm production. In 2023, the index of TFP stood at 159.6, which compares to 168.2 the year previous.

The decline was mostly due to a drop in output from farming, with total livestock output down 3.6% and crop output down 7.9%.

‘Fields Good’ farming festival

The programme of events has been confirmed for the Fields Good festival, taking place at The Sheddings in Glenarm, Co Antrim, on Saturday, 7 September 2024.

NI’s first regenerative farming festival, the development of the event has been led by the Food Farming and Countryside Commission and will include three speaker zones running from 9.30am to 5.30pm. There will also be various demonstrations on-site, to include agro-forestry, grazing infrastructure, plant varieties and a soil inspection pit.

Overnight camping is available at a cost of £20. Tickets cost £45 plus a booking fee. For more, visit www.fieldsgood.co.uk.