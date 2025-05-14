Of those processors to declare their hand for April milk, all have kept prices unchanged when compared to March.

It means that Lakeland Dairies has held at a starting point of 39.8p to include its 0.5p/l sustainability payment.

That price is now unchanged for three months, with the co-op citing “relatively stable” global markets for milk.

However, that Lakeland price remains off the pace set by other NI processors.

Strathroy Dairies remains on a base price of 41p/l with Dale Farm holding on a price of 41.8p/l. Magheralin-based Leprino Foods held on a base price of 40.75p/l.

Most suppliers to Leprino will see prices paid for April milk ahead of what they received for March, given that a new payment model has kicked in from the 1 April 2025. That model puts a significantly higher weighting on the value of butterfat and protein, while there is also a higher bonus for SCC under 200 and a new Mozzarella payment worth 0.75p/l.

At the NI average for milk quality, the new payment regime will add close to 1p/l onto Leprino prices.

There are also new pricing arrangements at Dale Farm applying from 1 April 2025.

The main change sees the co-op put more value onto each incremental change in butterfat and protein.

At NI average solids, these changes will add approximately 0.3 to 0.4p/l onto the Dale Farm price paid.