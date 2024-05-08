Thurs 9 May

  • AFBI and Teagasc EurAgri webinar, 2pm to 3.40pm. Rural Entrepreneurship in Farming and Food. Register at www.eventbrite.co.uk.

    • Fri 10 May

  • Dispersal 90 Holstein Friesian cows. For Ken Craig. Ballymena Mart, 11am.
  • Lakeland Dairies information event, 1pm. On improving water quality. At Eugene Fitzpatrick’s farm. Lisryan, Granard, Co Longford.
  • Lisduff AA bull sale, 25 head, 7.30pm. For Leo McEnroe, Virginia, Eircode A82 PF25. Bid ringside or MartEye: Ballyjamesduff. Details, Leo TN 00353-86-638-4072.

    • Sat 11 May

  • Wool handling training course, 9am to 5pm. At Balmoral sheep shearing pavilion, Maze. Book at www.ulsterwool.com
  • Special entry, 20 LimousinX U-grade weanlings. For M and M Robinson. Markethill Mart, 11am.

    • Wed 15 to Sat 18 May

  • RUAS Balmoral Show, 9.30am each day. Balmoral Park, Maze, BT27 5RD. Details and tickets at www.balmoralshow.co.uk

    • Fri 17 to Mon 20 May

  • Six Counties Dexters. Timed online sale. At Marteye: Ballymena Mart.