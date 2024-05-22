Thurs 23 May

  • The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries at Enniskillen mart.
  • Dairy sale. 35 fresh heifers, 5 springing heifers for Beechvale, 20 heifer calves for Fortvale, Castletru & Aghyaran. Taaffe at Dungannon mart, 11.30am.

    • Fri 24 May

  • NI Dexter Group, 3 bulls, 14 females. Show 11am sale 2pm. Ballymena mart.

    • Sat 25 May

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, daytime.

    • Mon 27 May

  • The Rural Chaplin. At Markethill mart, evening.

    • Wed 29 May

  • The LMC’s Terry White. Answers FQAS queries at Saintfield mart.

    • Wed 29 & Thurs 30 May

  • Advanced shearing training course. At 84 Tullykittagh Road, Clough. Book at www.ulsterwool.com.

    • Fri 31 May

  • Sale of 90 dairy cows. For Drew McCluggage. Ballymena mart 11am.

    • Sat 1 June

  • Ballymoney show. With Dorset sheep championship. Details TN 07713 519928.
  • Lurgan show. In Lurgan Park. Details TN 07732 172214.
  • GrowIN social gathering & film premiere “Six inches of soil”. At Finnebrogue Woods, Downpatrick, 6pm. Register at www.growin.land.

    • Sat 1 and Sun 2 June

  • All Ireland & International Sheep Shearing championships. Mountbellew mart, Co Galway, H53 HW98.