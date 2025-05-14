The price of natural gas, which is a key input for fertiliser production, peaked in mid-February. \ Odhran Ducie

There is growing expectation that fertiliser prices will ease back in the coming weeks as energy markets remain well down on the highs seen in the early spring.

Sources indicate that there is still fertiliser in suppliers’ yards which was bought in March and April when the market had peaked.

While merchants are reluctant to sell at a loss, there will be pressure on price lists to reduce as the summer progresses.

The price of natural gas, which is a key input for fertiliser production, peaked in mid-February. However, most international markets are down almost 40% since then.

Quotes for CAN currently range from £343 to £358/t and compound products, such as 27-4-4, are running from £408 to £420/t.

Reports indicate that protected urea can be difficult to source with local suppliers.

The scope for a falling market means the general advice to farmers is to only buy fertiliser as it’s needed over the coming weeks.

However, some merchants point out that delivery of certain fertiliser, particularly compound products, may involve a short wait so allow for a potential delay.

With dry weather forecast until the end of the month, farmers should hold off applying fertiliser for the time being.

Nitrogen is easily lost in very dry conditions.