The cost of red diesel is currently running 10p/litre lower than this time last year.

Charges for silage contracting work in NI are likely to remain unchanged for the 2025 season, local contractors have indicated.

The dry, sunny weather in recent days has seen the start of this year’s silage season, mainly for dairy farmers operating multi-cut systems.

Whilst local contractors are reluctant to fully commit to price schedules for the 2025 season at present, most have indicated that charges will be similar to 2024.

Even though the cost of red diesel is currently running 10p/l lower than this time last year, contractors point out that all other costs have moved upwards.

“Aside from diesel, everything else is getting dearer. The cost of replacing machinery is crazy and our wages have had to move up just like every other business that employs staff,” said one local contractor.

It means the cost of mowing, raking, harvesting and hauling light grass crops for multi-cut systems typically runs from £80 to £100/ac.

The distance for hauling grass and the need for additional trailers is a key factor dictating the exact cost of contracting work for pit silage.

Farmers with heavier crops of grass in one or two cut systems are likely to see charges between £100 to £120/ac.

Exact charges can vary within local areas and can depend on factors such as the workload facing contractors at certain times and the expected speed of payment by customers.

Similar to pit silage, contractors that make baled silage have indicated that charges for the upcoming season are likely to remain on par with 2024.

In general, mowing and raking is costing around the £25/ac mark, with baling and wrapping typically running from £10 to £13/bale.