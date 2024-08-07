The West of Ireland is known as the heart of suckler country, with continental, commercial and pedigree genetics dominating herd profiles. The south Sligo town of Enniscrone appears to be a hub for top-quality cattle; Milan Limousins held a hugely successful dispersal sale a number of weeks ago, with Enniscrone Livestock hosting its annual online heifer sale in the same period. This time, the pedigree Charolais and Limousin herd under the Bostonia prefix, owned by Feeney Bros and managed by Niall Hynes, is set to host its bi-annual on-farm production sale on Friday evening, 16 August. The sale will consist of pedigree Charolais heifers ageing from weanlings to in-calf heifers, with three in-calf cows, two recipient heifers and 10 embryos also included in the sale. Some of the sires of the heifers on offer include Ocean, Doonally New (CF52), Major, Goldstar Echo and Goldstar Hugo, while in-calf heifers have been served to the easy calving Lapon.

Niall highlighted how the purpose of the sale was “to get Bostonia bloodlines throughout herds in Ireland and the UK. We always had it in our mind to host a production sale every two years, producing heifers that meet current market demands. Our aim is to contribute good quality breeding females to other herds.’’ One of the herds recent successes in the sales ring was Bostonia Terry, selling for €10,600 at the premier sale earlier in 2024, with a maternal sister of Terry put forward for sale.

Sale

Heifers will be export tested, with export arranged in the week following the sale, while there will be two central delivery locations for buyers purchasing across the country. The buyer of the highest-price heifer will receive one tonne of Smyths Daleside meal, with the purchaser of the second-highest price heifer receiving a €250 voucher for AB Genetics. Viewing is available and encouraged before the sale by contacting Niall, while viewing on the evening will commence at 5pm with the sale commencing at 7pm.

“Myself, Gregory and Brendan really hope that these heifers go forward and are successful for their purchasers, as has been the case with heifers sold in the past’’ concluded Niall.

Lot 14 Bostonia Tilly ET, sired by Vosgien VF.