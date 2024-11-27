Some of the finest Charolais calves in Northern Ireland converged on Swatragh Livestock Mart last Friday for the Northern Ireland Charolais Club’s future stars calf show.

Just over 60 calves were catalogued for the event, which was judged by Darragh Mc Manus, who runs the Dreamteam pedigree Charolais herd in partnership with Andrew Norris.

Taking top spot in the senior bull calf section was Glassdrummond Uber, exhibited by PJ Vallely.

Born in August 2023, this stylish bull is a son of the Inverlochy Ferdie-bred stock bull Glassdrummond Rudolph, while his dam is the Westcarse Houdini daughter Glassdrummond Pippa.

He was awarded the red rosette in his class before going on to claim the overall senior male championship.

Junior male calf champion Brigadoon Vulcan, shown by David Connolly. \ Willie McElroy

Junior male champion title went the way of Brigadoon Vulcan, brought out by WD and JA Connolly.

Just five months old, Vulcan is a son of the herd’s senior stock bull, Balmyle Sandy, which was overall champion at Balmoral in May 2023 and is out of the homebred Goldies Icon daughter Brigadoon Olivia.

Senior female calf champion Brownhill Una, shown by Finn and Danny Devine, with judge Darragh McManus. \ Willie McElroy

Brownhill Una reigned supreme in the senior female classes to snatch the overall senior female championship for the Devine brothers from Co Tyrone.

Sired by the Irish-bred Kilvilcorris Royal, Una is a daughter of the Derryharney Lumberjack-bred cow Corrick Renata.

Junior female calf champion Loughriscouse Vatsala, shown by David Rea, with judge Darragh McManus and Harry Heron. \ Willie McElroy

Championship ribbons in the junior female section were draped across Loughriscouse Vatsala, the property of H and H Heron from Newtownards in Co Down.

This proud eight-month-old heifer calf is sired by Falleninch Sancerre, which was overall male champion at Balmoral show in May this year.

Reserve champions

Enniskillen-based breeders S and D Bothwell were awarded the reserve senior male calf championship with Killadeas Utree.

A second-prizewinner to the senior male champion, Utree is a 14-month-old son of Dunlon Ulick, going back to a Blackford Dynamite-sired dam.

A, O and E Quigley secured the reserve junior male calf championship with the seven-month-old Ardmachree Vangogh. A son of Grinshill Roger, this classy young calf goes back to an Invictus-bred cow.

Palace Ursula brought success to Co Tyrone breeder Malachy Connolly, when she was tapped forward as reserve senior female calf champion. This December 2023-born heifer is a daughter of Fymore Glory and the Grifondor-bred dam Palace Sirenia.

As well as winning the overall junior female calf championship, Harry Heron also went on to win the reserve junior female calf championship with Goldstar Vera ET.

Bred in Ireland, this January 2024-born heifer is sired by Goldstar Othello and out of the Tombapik-bred daughter Goldstar Nightengale ET.

To round off a successful day for the Brigadoon herd in Co Down, David Connolly and family took home the red ticket for the best group of three in a strong string of teams.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read all about it.